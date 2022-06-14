Middle: James Milgie, senior, Whitfield

Won the Class 2 state championship in the 400-meter dash in 48.71 seconds. Earned all-state honors in the 800 with an eighth-place finish in 2:01. Signed with Villanova.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today