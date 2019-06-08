The first state champion for SLUH since 2016, Williams won the Class 5 800-meter state championship in 1 minute and 53.29 seconds.
Most popular
-
All-Metro girls track and field athlete of the year: Burnett blazes her way to history at Parkway North
-
Schaefer follows through on vision, helps Edwardsville into title game
-
Hillsboro's Brewer leads trio of area players picked on final day of MLB draft
-
Waterloo comes up short in Class 3A semifinal loss to St. Laurence
-
Notebook: Duchesne goes green to win sixth title; girls state tournament headed to Soccer Park