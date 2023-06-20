Middle: Ramontay Abram, senior, Belleville West By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 20, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ran a personal-best time of 48.68 seconds in the 400 meters to finish second in a state qualifier and then finished fourth in the Class 3A state meet. Won the St. Clair County championship. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys track and field third team