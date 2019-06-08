Subscribe for 99¢
Willie Johnson, East St. Louis track and field

One of the nation’s best 400-meter runners, Johnson dropped the fastest time in Illinois this season when he finished in 47.34 seconds at the Sugar Bowl Classic in March. Went undefeated in the 400 in Illinois this spring. Anchored 1,600-meter relay to state meet victory as the Flyers won their 12th state team championship.