Multi-event: Ezekiel Elliott, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2013
The 2013 All-Metro track and field athlete of the year and a first-team selection as a sophomore, Elliott is among the most versatile all-around athletes the area has seen. As a senior, he won the Class 3 100-meter in 11.03 seconds, the 200-meter in 22.25, the 110-meter hurdles in 13.87 and the 300-meter hurdles in 39.01. Set a personal best time of 13.77 as a senior at the sectional meet, which ranks in the top-five times by a Missouri boy, according to Milesplit.com. Earned all-state honors in the 110s, 300s with runner-up finishes and took fifth in the 100. As a sophomore, he won the 110s (14.13), was second in the 300s (38.53) and was all-state in the 100. Finished third in the 110s as a freshman. Signed with Ohio State to play football. Was selected by the Dallas Cowboys No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL draft.
