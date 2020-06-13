Multi-event: Isaiah Martin, Hillsboro
Multi-event: Isaiah Martin, Hillsboro

Graduation year: 2018

A two-time All-Metro selection, Martin won back-to-back Class 4 state championships in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 37.8 seconds as a senior. Won the state title in the javelin as a junior with a throw of 161 feet, 9 inches. Was the javelin runner up as a senior with a throw of 176. Had the area’s longest javelin throw of 194 at the Jefferson County Athletic Association championships as a senior. A three-time all-state performer in the 110-meter hurdles and a three-time state qualifier in the long jump. Won the decathlon at the Great Southwest Classic as a senior. Signed with Purdue. Just the second All-America decathlete in school history. Did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

