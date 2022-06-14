 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multi-event: Jacob Meyers, senior, Festus

Jacob Meyers, Festus

Jacob Meyers, Festus track and field

A distance event powerhouse, Meyers won Class 4 state titles in the 800 (1 minute, 54 seconds), 1,600 (4:16) and 3,200 (9:13). Ran on the state championship 3,200 relay team. Signed with Wichita State.

