Multi-event: Jacob Meyers, senior, Festus

A distance event powerhouse, Meyers won Class 4 state titles in the 800 (1 minute, 54 seconds), 1,600 (4:16) and 3,200 (9:13). Ran on the state championship 3,200 relay team. Signed with Wichita State.
David Kvidahl
