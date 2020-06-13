Multi-event: Jehu Chesson, Ladue

Graduation year: 2012
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Chesson won the Class 4 100-meter in 10.7 seconds and defended his 300-meter hurdle title in 37.77 seconds. Raced to a personal best time in the 300s as a junior when he won state in 37.44. Finished as the 110-meter hurdle runner up to McCluer North standout Aaron Mallett by one hundredth of a second as a senior in a wind-aided 14.15. Signed at Michigan to play football. Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.
