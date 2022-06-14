 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multi-event: Kalyvn Owens, senior, Lift For Life

Won three medals at the Class 3 state meet by finishing second in the 200 (21.7 seconds), third in the 100 (10.96) and helping the Hawks 400 relay finish fifth in 43.47. Signed with Missouri Southern to play football.

