University of Missouri football signee did a little bit of everything while helping the Comanches finish second in the team standings of the Class 2A state meet. He won the triple jump with a leap of 14.02 meters (46 feet); his personal best was 14.27 (47 feet, 9.5 inches) and among the area’s best. Also at state, Deloach was third in the high jump with personal-best 1.99 meters (6 feet, 6.26 inches), fourth in the long jump at 6.76 meters (22 feet, 2.25 inches) and ran a leg on fifth-place 1600 relay.