Multi-event: Novo Onovwerosuoke, senior, MICDS

Won four medals at the Class 4 state meet by finishing third in the 400-meter dash (49.66 seconds), fourth in the 200 (21.76) and running on championship 800 and 1,600 relay teams.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today