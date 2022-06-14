 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multi-event: Novo Onovwerosuoke, senior, MICDS

Won four medals at the Class 4 state meet by finishing third in the 400-meter dash (49.66 seconds), fourth in the 200 (21.76) and running on championship 800 and 1,600 relay teams.

