Qualified and earned medals in four events at Missouri’s Class 5 state meet. He was second in javelin with throw of 189 feet, 8 inches; fourth in 110-meter hurdles (14.49 seconds); fifth in 300 hurdles (39.61); and eighth in pole vault (13 feet, 7 inches). Set state’s javelin record in April when he unleashed a throw of 211 feet at Todd Bizzell Memorial Spartan Relays. Signed with North Carolina.