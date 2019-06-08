A key cog in the Flyers championship puzzle, Lampley finished second in the 200 (21.58), second in the 400 (48.17) and ran legs on the Class 2A state champion 800- and 1,600-meter relays.
Most popular
-
All-Metro girls track and field athlete of the year: Burnett blazes her way to history at Parkway North
-
Schaefer follows through on vision, helps Edwardsville into title game
-
Hillsboro's Brewer leads trio of area players picked on final day of MLB draft
-
Waterloo comes up short in Class 3A semifinal loss to St. Laurence
-
Notebook: Duchesne goes green to win sixth title; girls state tournament headed to Soccer Park