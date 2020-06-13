Shot put: Khalen Saunders, Parkway Central

Graduation year: 2014
Had a career-best put of 60 feet, 7 inches at Parkway North’s Fred Lyons Invitational as a senior. One of four area throwers to break the 60-foot mark in the last decade. Finished as the Class 4 runner up as a senior (56-5.5) and junior (54-5.5). Signed with Western Illinois to play football. Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.
