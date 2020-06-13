Shot put: Khalen Saunders, Parkway Central
0 comments

Shot put: Khalen Saunders, Parkway Central

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2014

Had a career-best put of 60 feet, 7 inches at Parkway North’s Fred Lyons Invitational as a senior. One of four area throwers to break the 60-foot mark in the last decade. Finished as the Class 4 runner up as a senior (56-5.5) and junior (54-5.5). Signed with Western Illinois to play football. Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports