Shot put: Martinus Mitchell, Collinsville

Graduation year: 2014
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Mitchell won the Class 3A shot put state championship with a toss of 61 feet, 0.75 inches. Set a personal record of 61-8.5 when he won the Southwestern Conference crown as a senior. Went over 60 feet three times as a senior. Finished fourth at state as a junior (55-6.25). Signed with SIU Edwardsville. Took top honors in the Ohio Valley Conference in both the discus and shot put during his career.
