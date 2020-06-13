Shot put: Martinus Mitchell, Collinsville
0 comments

Shot put: Martinus Mitchell, Collinsville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Collinsville-Martinus Mitchell

Martinus Mitchell, Collinsville

Graduation year: 2014

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Mitchell won the Class 3A shot put state championship with a toss of 61 feet, 0.75 inches. Set a personal record of 61-8.5 when he won the Southwestern Conference crown as a senior. Went over 60 feet three times as a senior. Finished fourth at state as a junior (55-6.25). Signed with SIU Edwardsville. Took top honors in the Ohio Valley Conference in both the discus and shot put during his career.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports