Shot put: Michael Slater, Parkway Central
0 comments

Shot put: Michael Slater, Parkway Central

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2015

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Slater won the Class 4 shot put state championship as a senior with a throw of 55 feet, 5.75 inches. Set a personal record put of 64-5 at Parkway South’s Jim Schmuck Invitational. Had the area’s top discus throw as a senior with a 199-3 at the Suburban Central Conference meet. Earned all-state honors as a junior with a seventh-place finish in the shot (52-11.25) and discus (146-3). Signed with Iowa to play football.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports