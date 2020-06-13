Shot put: Michael Slater, Parkway Central

Graduation year: 2015
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Slater won the Class 4 shot put state championship as a senior with a throw of 55 feet, 5.75 inches. Set a personal record put of 64-5 at Parkway South’s Jim Schmuck Invitational. Had the area’s top discus throw as a senior with a 199-3 at the Suburban Central Conference meet. Earned all-state honors as a junior with a seventh-place finish in the shot (52-11.25) and discus (146-3). Signed with Iowa to play football.
