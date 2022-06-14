Sprints: Cooper Hyken, senior, John Burroughs

Won two medals at the Class 5 state meet with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash (10.61 seconds) and a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (21.79). Signed with Bucknell.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today