Sprints: Cooper Hyken, senior, John Burroughs

Won two medals at the Class 5 state meet with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash (10.61 seconds) and a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (21.79). Signed with Bucknell.

