Sprints: Issam Asinga, junior, Principia

Issam Asinga, Principia

Issam Asinga, Principia track and field

One of the fastest sprinters in Missouri high school history, Asinga raced to Class 1 championships in the 100-meter dash (10.69 seconds) and 200-meter dash (21.95). Set a new Class 1 state record in the 200 during prelims when he finished in 21.25. Nearly set the overall 100 record during prelims but his time of 10.41 was wind aided.

