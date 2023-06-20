Sprints: Jeremiyah Love, senior, CBC By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 20, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Notre Dame football signee ran the area’s second-fastest time in the 100, 10.54 seconds, at the Kansas Relays. Love qualified for the state final in the 100 but did not run the race. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys track and field third team