Sprints: Jermarrion Stewart, Collinsville

Graduation year: 2020

A first-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Stewart was the Class 3A runner up in the 100- and 200-meter. His time of 10.54 at the state meet is the best time in the event by an area athlete this decade. Posted a personal best time of 10.43 in the sectional. Went a wind-aided 21.29 at state in the 200. Set a personal best time of 21.24 in the 200 at the Belleville West Invitational. Finished third in the 100 (10.62) and 200 (21.63) as a sophomore. Did not compete as a senior due to the coronavirus pandemic. Committed to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Sports