Became a two-time Class 4 champion in the 100- and 200-meter races this season. Laid down his personal best 100 (10.48 seconds) at the sectional meet for the second-fastest time in the state this spring. Had the third-fastest 200 in the state this season when he finished in 21.26 at the sectional. Signed with Tulsa.
