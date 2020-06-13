Sprints: Michael Wells, Cleveland

Graduation year: 2014
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Wells dominated the Class 2 state meet with three successive 100-meter victories with a personal best state time of 10.75 seconds as a sophomore. Dropped the second-fastest 100 time by an area athlete this decade with a 10.43 at Festival of Miles as a junior. A two-time 200 champion with a personal best state time of 22.02. Won the 400 as a senior. Signed with Oklahoma. Transferred to Wichita State. Posted the No. 4 100 time in school history (10.32) in 2017.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.