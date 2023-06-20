Claimed the Class 4 state championship to cap off an undefeated season in the 100-meter dash. Routinely ran sub-11-second times all season. Won the Ladue Invitational, Henle Holmes and Skippy Keefer meets before taking district, sectional and state titles. His personal best time was 10.59 in the state prelims before crossing in 10.69 in the final. Moore’s 10.59 was the second-fastest performance in the area this season. Also anchored the Rams’ state champion 400 and 800 relay teams, which both recorded times among the state’s best. He is signed to play football for Colgate.