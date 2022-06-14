 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Throws: LJ Minner, senior, Westminster

LJ Minner, Westminster

LJ Minner, Westminster football, track and field

Finished third in the Class 3 discus with a throw of 173 feet and 9 inches and finished fourth in the shot put (53-7) as the Wildcats won the team title for the first time in school history.

