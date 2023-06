The Arkansas State signee was undefeated in the discus, including a Class 5 state championship throw of 59.23 meters (194 feet, 4 inches). That eye-popping effort came on his sixth and final attempt and is the fourth-best ever for an area athlete. Isaia also finished with a personal best in the shot put of 16.55 meters (54 feet, 3.75 inches), settling for a seventh-place state finish. He won conference, district and sectional titles in shot put leading up to state.