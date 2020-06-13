Triple jump: Ja'Mari Ward, Cahokia

Graduation year: 2016
The 2015 and 2016 All-Metro athlete of the year, Ward was among the top high school jumpers in American history. As a senior, he set the national high school record in the triple jump by leaping 53 feet, 7.5 inches. Injury did not allow him to compete at state later that spring. Won back-to-back Class 2A titles and set the class record of 50-6 as a junior. A two-time long jump champion, he set the Illinois all-class record in the long jump as a sophomore when he leaped 25-0.25. A USATF Outdoor Track and Field champion long jumper. Signed with Missouri. Won the SEC long jump title as a freshman, named Southeastern Conference freshman of the year. Won the U-20 Pan American long jump championship (25-5.75) in 2017. A one-time All-America selection.
