Triple jump: Rasheed Ricketts, Cardinal Ritter
Graduation year: 2019

Won back-to-back Class 3 triple jump state titles as a junior (47 feet, 4.5 inches) and senior (49-2.25). Set a personal best mark of 49-4 at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational as a senior. Was undefeated as a senior. Took third at state as a sophomore. A three-time all-state performer in the long jump. Signed with Arkansas. Did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

