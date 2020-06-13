Triple jump: Rasheed Ricketts, Cardinal Ritter

Graduation year: 2019
Won back-to-back Class 3 triple jump state titles as a junior (47 feet, 4.5 inches) and senior (49-2.25). Set a personal best mark of 49-4 at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational as a senior. Was undefeated as a senior. Took third at state as a sophomore. A three-time all-state performer in the long jump. Signed with Arkansas. Did not compete this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.