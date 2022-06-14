 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vertical jumps: Braden Goellner, senior, St. Charles West

Braden Goellner, St. Charles West

Braden Goellner, St. Charles West track and field

Won the Class 4 state championship by high jumping 6 feet and 11 inches to finish his senior year undefeated and rank as the top high jumper in Missouri. Began high jumping last school year.

