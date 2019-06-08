Subscribe for 99¢
Zack Pluff. Freeburg

Zack Pluff. Freeburg track and field

The Class 2A state runner-up, Pluff tied for the area’s best high jump when he cleared 6 feet, 10 inches at the Granite City Invitational. A two-time state medalist and the Illinois Top Times indoor track and field champion, Pluff signed with Iowa.