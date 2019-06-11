All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Ennis overcomes elbow injury to lead SLUH to another Class 4 state title

Subscribe for 99¢

The St. Louis U. High volleyball team has won three state championships in the last four seasons, but senior Dalton Ennis knows firsthand how quickly it can be taken away.

Last year, Ennis’ junior season was cut short due to an elbow injury sustained in practice. The torn ligament made him a spectator as the Jr. Billikens won the state title and also derailed his club season with High Performance.

Ennis endured four-plus months of physical therapy to get back onto the court.

“It was tedious,” Ennis recalled. “The first month of the injury I couldn’t use my arm at all. I lost so much strength. I have videos of me doing workouts at physical therapy with 1-pound weights and a 1-pound weight would hurt.”

Eventually the strength returned and so did his swing.

This season, Ennis made up for lost time by leading SLUH to a 31-1 record and a second successive Class 4 championship. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter put down a team-high 3.48 kills per set and was strong on serve receive and on the back row with 146 digs.

But the numbers don’t tell the entire story for Ennis, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year. The leadership he displayed throughout his injury, in mentoring a freshman setter and the tone he set on and off the court for the Jr. Billikens set him apart.

“He’s always thinking about other guys about how he can help them out or by the same token how he can help them move along and show his experiences to help get the freshmen through though matches or things going on or off the court,” SLUH coach Jeff Cheak said.

Ennis’ elbow injury occurred on the last rep of a practice early last season.

He and Brian Venhaus dove for a ball. Ennis’ arm was the first to the floor and took the brunt of Venhaus’ body landing on it.

“I get up and I look at Cheak and told him, ‘I’m going to have to take a breather on this one,’” Ennis said. “My arm was limp and I went to the trainer.”

Concern grew as the elbow swelled. Ennis remembers driving home from practice and feeling pain every time his car would go over a bump in the road because it would jolt the elbow.

Unable to play, Ennis found a new role within the program.

“He came to every practice,” Cheak said. “He was actively engaged with the (junior varsity) team and the varsity. It was like having another coach with him being hurt.”

Ennis worked his way back into the flow as a senior, starting with the first day of tryouts. While Ennis played at a high level, Cheak could tell the senior was still rounding into shape.

By the midpoint of the season, Ennis put the injury behind him and raised his game to another level.

“I always thought he was one of the best players in the state, but right around there he started taking over games,” Cheak said. “And some of the swings he took were just elite-level swings.”

What never wavered was Ennis’ leadership. He and Venhaus took over as senior captains along with the high expectations of leading a program that has become accustomed to hanging banners in the gym.

Ennis and Venhaus set the tone from day one.

“A lot of times it’s the points that don’t happen in the game,” Cheak said. “It’s that rep in practice. It’s Dalton and Brian setting an attitude in the gym that they’re not going to take a point off even in practice.”

That full-speed ahead mentality was ingrained by SLUH’s previous senior leaders.

“Over the past few years the people that set the tone in the matches and practices aren’t the coaches,” Ennis said. “It’s been the seniors. Learning from great captains in the few years I’ve been there, Brian Venhaus and I had to learn what worked with this team to get them to work hard and what didn’t work.”

Part of that learning curve was helping George Henken, a freshman, adjust to the setter’s position.

It was easy for Ennis, who played on varsity as a sophomore, to relate to the task Henken was facing.

“All these guys are beating the ball and are physically more strong than I am and mentally more strong,” Ennis said, recalling his sophomore season. “And I think George probably felt that a lot this year at the beginning and there were times where he showed it and times that he didn’t. I just reassured him that what he did when the pressure is off is what he needs to do in game and I think over time he embraced it.”

The connection between Henken and Ennis grew throughout the season.

Fittingly, it was that duo combining for a kill to clinch the state title for SLUH.

“There’s probably not to many seniors that would have the patience and the trust that Dalton had with George,” Cheak said. “Right at the beginning of the season, Dalton spent a lot of time with George so they would have a rapport during the season.”

Ennis hopes to continue to grow his leadership skills at his next stop — the United States Military Academy at West Point. He reports to boot camp July 1.

“West Point’s mission statement actually says to build a leader of character,” Ennis said. “I think West Point is the best place to get a great education and to combine that with leadership opportunities that aren’t taught in traditional college and it provides service opportunities beyond.”

