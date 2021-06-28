 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Henken helps set lofty standard for SLUH with unblemished season
0 comments

All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Henken helps set lofty standard for SLUH with unblemished season

From the 2021 All-Metro boys volleyball series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Parkway Central Classic

SLUH junior George Henken (1) sets as Kirkwood's Jack Krausz defends during the championship match of the Parkway Central Classic boys volleyball tournament on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Parkay Central High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

The quest for a perfect season over, St. Louis University High setter George Henken finally allowed himself to publicly admit it meant something to him and his teammates.

“We were really focused on winning matches more than sets, but it obviously was in our mind the entire time that we hadn’t a lost a set,” Henken said. “Overall, we were more focused on winning matches, but it was always in the back of our mind, we hadn’t lost a set and there was some added pressure for sure.”

The Jr. Billikens were equal to the task. They finished the season with a 30-0 record and captured the program's 11th state title, and they didn’t drop a set in the process, going a remarkable 80-0 in sets played.

SLUH became the first boys team in the rally scoring era to go through a season without losing a set and the first overall since Vianney in 2000.

Throughout the season, Henken was unflappable. The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 9.89 assists while running SLUH’s offense and is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year.

SLUH’s perfect season started on the practice court and Henken’s attitude was a driving force.

“He's a team-first guy, he’s more worried about his teammates getting any kind of glory or his teammates being the ones that are successful,” Jr. Bills coach Jeff Cheak said. “Every day in the gym, one of the hardest workers, selfless when it comes to worrying about his teammates and making sure that they're in a position to succeed.”

Henken was influenced by Charlie Steenberge, who was a senior setter during Henken’s freshman season.

The two split time during the season, then Steenberge became one of Henken’s biggest cheerleaders as he guided the Jr. Billikens to their 10th state title in 2019.

“It definitely was tough, especially when you are splitting time and you know that Jeff Cheak is watching and he's analyzing us and seeing who would be the best for the state title match,” Henken said. “I just definitely gained an appreciation for those people (whose main role is to cheer).”

Volleyball is part of the Henken family DNA.

George’s older brothers, Paul and Leo, also won titles for the Jr. Billikens. His older sister, Emily, was a standout at Cor Jesu who currently plays at St. Louis University.

George Henken joked that he’s been touching a volleyball since he was 3 years old.

“Specifically, as a player they support my play all the time,” Henken said. “They always ask me how my tournaments go, how my practices went. They always say do I have any film that I can watch, maybe I can give you some tips about maybe your defensive moves or your blocking moves."

When the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the 2020 high school season, Henken kept working on his game.

His biggest area of growth came at the service line, where he led SLUH with 78 aces and a 1.08 points a set average.

“He puts so much pressure on serve receive that, at worst, a lot of times gave us a free-ball situation,” Cheak said.

SLUH was tested at times during its run to perfection.

The Jr. Billikens trailed 21-14 in the third set at De Smet on April 29 before rallying for a 26-24 win.

Henken said the team really came together at the Parkway Central Tournament on April 23. SLUH was playing without Bone, its leading hitter, but got through the talent-heavy tournament unscathed.

“It was a real team effort, because we had to have bench players who would have to take Philip’s spot,” Henken said. “And then, if something happened to that bench player who would be the next in line? So it was just a really good team effort and I think that we could say that was a turning point of the season because we kind of realized that our whole team is buying into this.”

But Henken isn’t satisfied.

SLUH has a 61-1 record in his two seasons as setter. And with a team that returns most of its core, he has a chance for a third state title and to leave as one of the winningest players in area history.

“I definitely want to work on just getting stronger, that's always a good thing, because that helps with basically every aspect of the game, especially my serve,” Henken said. “I do want to start working on defense more, blocking more, because those are more things that I don't do (regularly in practice).”

Cheak said he believes Henken has another level.

“I know he pushes himself hard enough,” Cheak said. “However he walks in the gym will not amaze me or surprise me because he's continued to grow each year I've seen. Let's put it this way, I can't wait to see it.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports