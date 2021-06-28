All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Henken helps set lofty standard for SLUH with unblemished season

The quest for a perfect season over, St. Louis University High setter George Henken finally allowed himself to publicly admit it meant something to him and his teammates.
“We were really focused on winning matches more than sets, but it obviously was in our mind the entire time that we hadn’t a lost a set,” Henken said. “Overall, we were more focused on winning matches, but it was always in the back of our mind, we hadn’t lost a set and there was some added pressure for sure.”
The Jr. Billikens were equal to the task. They finished the season with a 30-0 record and captured the program's 11th state title, and they didn’t drop a set in the process, going a remarkable 80-0 in sets played.
SLUH became the first boys team in the rally scoring era to go through a season without losing a set and the first overall since Vianney in 2000.
Throughout the season, Henken was unflappable. The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 9.89 assists while running SLUH’s offense and is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year.
SLUH’s perfect season started on the practice court and Henken’s attitude was a driving force.
“He's a team-first guy, he’s more worried about his teammates getting any kind of glory or his teammates being the ones that are successful,” Jr. Bills coach Jeff Cheak said. “Every day in the gym, one of the hardest workers, selfless when it comes to worrying about his teammates and making sure that they're in a position to succeed.”
Henken was influenced by Charlie Steenberge, who was a senior setter during Henken’s freshman season.
The two split time during the season, then Steenberge became one of Henken’s biggest cheerleaders as he guided the Jr. Billikens to their 10th state title in 2019.
“It definitely was tough, especially when you are splitting time and you know that Jeff Cheak is watching and he's analyzing us and seeing who would be the best for the state title match,” Henken said. “I just definitely gained an appreciation for those people (whose main role is to cheer).”
Volleyball is part of the Henken family DNA.
George’s older brothers, Paul and Leo, also won titles for the Jr. Billikens. His older sister, Emily, was a standout at Cor Jesu who currently plays at St. Louis University.
George Henken joked that he’s been touching a volleyball since he was 3 years old.
“Specifically, as a player they support my play all the time,” Henken said. “They always ask me how my tournaments go, how my practices went. They always say do I have any film that I can watch, maybe I can give you some tips about maybe your defensive moves or your blocking moves."
When the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the 2020 high school season, Henken kept working on his game.
His biggest area of growth came at the service line, where he led SLUH with 78 aces and a 1.08 points a set average.
“He puts so much pressure on serve receive that, at worst, a lot of times gave us a free-ball situation,” Cheak said.
SLUH was tested at times during its run to perfection.
The Jr. Billikens trailed 21-14 in the third set at De Smet on April 29 before rallying for a 26-24 win.
Henken said the team really came together at the Parkway Central Tournament on April 23. SLUH was playing without Bone, its leading hitter, but got through the talent-heavy tournament unscathed.
“It was a real team effort, because we had to have bench players who would have to take Philip’s spot,” Henken said. “And then, if something happened to that bench player who would be the next in line? So it was just a really good team effort and I think that we could say that was a turning point of the season because we kind of realized that our whole team is buying into this.”
But Henken isn’t satisfied.
SLUH has a 61-1 record in his two seasons as setter. And with a team that returns most of its core, he has a chance for a third state title and to leave as one of the winningest players in area history.
“I definitely want to work on just getting stronger, that's always a good thing, because that helps with basically every aspect of the game, especially my serve,” Henken said. “I do want to start working on defense more, blocking more, because those are more things that I don't do (regularly in practice).”
Cheak said he believes Henken has another level.
“I know he pushes himself hard enough,” Cheak said. “However he walks in the gym will not amaze me or surprise me because he's continued to grow each year I've seen. Let's put it this way, I can't wait to see it.”
2021 All-Metro boys volleyball first team
Phillip Bone, junior, SLUH
A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Bone helped lead the Class 4 state champion Jr. Billikens by averaging 3.68 kills a set. One of the team’s most improved blockers with .38 a set, he also was a rock on SLUH’s serve receive with only 10 errors. Bone’s all-around skills also were evident with 37 aces and 126 digs.
Matt Cosgrove, senior, Parkway West
Signed with Penn State. One of the most dominating players in program history led the Longhorns to their first Class 3 state title since 2003. The 6-foot-6 Cosgrove outside hitter averaged 3.88 kills a set to rank among area leaders and served 55 aces, including five in state championship match. Strong back row play included 196 digs.
Jack Henry, senior, Kirkwood
Driving force behind the Pioneers’ run to a Class 4 state runner-up finish. A four-year varsity player and 6-foot-1 setter, Henry used his high volleyball IQ to mix up the attack between the pins and middle to keep opponents honest. Henry ranked among area leaders by averaging 9.17 assists. He had 144 digs and a team-high 58 aces.
Luke Maupin, senior, Webster Groves
A relative newcomer to the sport, Maupin converted his raw athletic ability into solid volleyball skills. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker could put down kills anywhere on the floor in leading the Statesmen to a Class 3 state runner-up finish. Maupin was among area leaders by averaging 4.46 kills and 1.49 blocks per set. He also had a team-high 67 aces.
Cole Schuler, senior, Pattonville
The 6-foot-7 outside hitter was one of the most dominant attackers in the area. The Lindenwood University recruit was the go-to option for a Pirates team that posted a 30-1 record. Schuler averaged 4.41 kills per set and had 29 aces. A strong all-around player, Schuler was a leader on serve receive and had 168 digs.
Preston Weaver, senior, Edwardsville
The Tigers’ only player with substantial varsity experience, Weaver helped lead team within one win of reaching the state tournament. Also a basketball standout, the 6-foot-1 setter kept the opposing block off balance with his ability to mix up Edwardsville’s versatile attack. He averaged 9.97 assists and had 19 aces in only 34 sets. Also posted 94 digs.
2021 All-Metro boys volleyball second team
Victor Ganev, senior, Parkway West
A 6-foot-5 outside hitter, Ganev formed one of the area’s most dominant one-two punches with Matt Cosgrove for the Class 3 champion Longhorns. He averaged 2.88 kills per set, excelled in serve receive and posted 190 digs. Feared from the service line, his 126 aces and 1.54 aces per set by far led the area.
Braeden Jester, senior, Parkway South
The area’s kills leader with an average of 6.84 a set, Jester was a threat to put down a spike no matter where he was on the court. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter got around the block with a combination of power and touch. Jester also excelled in serve receive and had 133 digs.
Alec Koesterer, junior, O’Fallon
A two-way threat, Koesterer played setter and right-side hitter in the Panthers’ 6-2 offense. He averaged 8.76 assists as O’Fallon finished with a 12-4 record. Koesterer finished with a flurry in the sectional semifinals against Edwardsville with seven kills and 23 assists.
Peter Quinn, senior, SLUH
A driving force for the 30-0 Jr. Billikens, Quinn’s passion in the gym and desire to win set the tone for the entire program. A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Quinn averaged 3.25 kills per set and posted 66 aces. A solid six-rotation player, he was a leader in serve receive and provided 132 digs.
Jake Roth, senior, Alton Marquette
The 6-foot-4 outside hitter drew the attention of the opposing block whenever he walked into the gym. Roth finished as one of the area’s kills leaders by averaging 3.83 a set for the Explorers. He also posted a team-high 154 digs and was a leader on serve receive.
Luke Zelnis, sophomore, St. Dominic
Made quite a first impression in his first varsity season by finishing among the area’s kills leaders. A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Zelnis averaged 3.56 kills per set during the Crusaders’ 22-4 campaign. He also was a rock in serve receive with only 11 errors and posted 111 digs.
2021 All-Metro boys volleyball third team
Quentin Bartlett, senior, Pattonville
This Missouri Baptist recruit was a leader on a solid back row for a Pirates team that advanced to the Class 4 semifinals for the second successive postseason. A 5-foot-10 libero, Bartlett led Pattonville with 257 digs and on serve receive in addition to providing 29 service aces.
Kaden Chiapelli, senior, Edwardsville
A 6-foot-4 outside hitter, Chiapelli provided consistency and leadership to a Tigers team that finished with a 13-2 record and reached a sectional final for the first time since 2014. He averaged 3.26 kills a set, recorded 118 digs and was strong in serve receive.
Adam Kokal, senior, Parkway Central
Kokal, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, averaged 3.05 kills per set and his 30 aces were tied for the Colts’ team lead. A six-rotation player, Kokal also led the Colts in serve receive and put up a team-best 183 digs.
Liam McAleenan, senior, Webster Groves
The 6-foot-3 setter helped lead the Statesmen to a 22-9 record and Class 3 state runner-up finish. McAleenan was one of the area’s assists leaders by averaging 9.39 a set. He also had 180 digs and 35 aces.
Ethan Morrow, senior, Vianney
A dominant 6-foot-4 outside hitter, Morrow led the Golden Griffins to an 18-7-1 record. He averaged 3.5 kills a set and posted a team-leading 23 aces and 145 digs as well as being a leader in serve receive.
Joshua Zhuchenko, senior, Lafayette
One of the area’s most versatile players, the 6-foot-2 Zhuchenko split time at setter and right-side hitter for the Lancers. Zhuchenko averaged 1.33 kills and 5.89 assists and recorded 205 digs.
