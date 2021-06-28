All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Henken helps set lofty standard for SLUH with unblemished season

The quest for a perfect season over, St. Louis University High setter George Henken finally allowed himself to publicly admit it meant something to him and his teammates.

“We were really focused on winning matches more than sets, but it obviously was in our mind the entire time that we hadn’t a lost a set,” Henken said. “Overall, we were more focused on winning matches, but it was always in the back of our mind, we hadn’t lost a set and there was some added pressure for sure.”

The Jr. Billikens were equal to the task. They finished the season with a 30-0 record and captured the program's 11th state title, and they didn’t drop a set in the process, going a remarkable 80-0 in sets played.

SLUH became the first boys team in the rally scoring era to go through a season without losing a set and the first overall since Vianney in 2000.

Throughout the season, Henken was unflappable. The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 9.89 assists while running SLUH’s offense and is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year.

SLUH’s perfect season started on the practice court and Henken’s attitude was a driving force.