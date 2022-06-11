All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Henken was a leader on and off the court at SLUH

It turns out St. Louis U. High senior George Henken is just as good at dishing out shirts as he is dishing out assists on the volleyball court.

Henken wanted to do something to help SLUH assistant coach Jeff Pieschel and his family when Pieschel’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

One of the area’s premier setters, Henken saw a need off the court and attacked it just like he would an opposing defense in a match.

“Whenever we did our dig it pink game, we talked about different ways to raise money and then I basically had an idea to just create T-shirts that said ‘Roll Bills’ on them,” Henken said. “They didn't really have anything to do with cancer, like on the shirt. But then I basically just sent out a form to the school for anybody who wanted to order that.”

Henken ended up selling 81 shirts and raised $450. Half went to the Pieschel family and half went to a charity of the Pieschels’ choice.

“I feel like as a senior going into college, it was kind of my turn to organize something in that way,” Henken said.

SLUH coach Jeff Cheak wasn’t surprised to see Henken spearhead the fundraising effort.

“You just talk about a player, a person who has his priorities set correctly, he's there for everybody else but George,” Cheak said. “So when you see those types of people succeed in life it makes you smile.”

Success on the court came to Henken and the Jr. Billikens in abundance ever since he first set foot on the court as a freshman.

Henken and his senior class went 94-1, winning their final 74 matches and three state championships. And they did it with dominance, winning 179 of their final 180 sets.

A global pandemic that wiped out the 2020 season was the only thing that possibly kept this group from a fourth state championship.

“I do definitely realize how special it was, how special the senior group was to accomplish something like this,” Henken said. “I mean, I've been on many teams throughout my career for volleyball. So in a way it was kind of just like any other team but it was definitely special with this senior group.”

Like Henken, senior outside hitter Phillip Bone has been on varsity since his freshman year.

The duo had a special connection formed by playing on the same high school and club teams.

“To describe my relationship with George on the court, I mean, it's basically playing with like my brother,” Bone said. “I don't really see him as a teammate, you know, some guy that I just have to deal with that practice every day. I literally just see him as one of my friends on the court that I just happen to get to play volleyball with. And I think that's why our relationship on the court is so strong and why we connect so well.”

The 6-foot-3 Henken averaged 9.95 assists and blasted 75 aces to become the first two-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year.

Always even keeled, there was no difference in Henken’s demeanor from the preseason or while he hoisted the state championship trophy.

“I think if we ever saw George nervous, we probably as players and coaches would all go into a panic,” Cheak said. “George just gets on the court and he's ready to play volleyball and I think that kind of calm demeanor is needed on our team.”

Henken was born into a volleyball family. His older brothers Paul and Leo were SLUH standouts and his sister Emily plays at St. Louis University after a stellar career at Cor Jesu.

“It's definitely a family thing that we have,” Henken said. “We love to talk about volleyball. We love to watch volleyball. We love to watch each other play volleyball. And then also we also try to help each other out as much as possible. They always give me pointers on what I can do better. And then being the youngest, it's kind of hard to tell them how to get better, but I sometimes do and they sometimes listen.”

Nobody ever had to tell Henken to set Bone, especially in the clutch.

The duo shares a unique distinction as the only boys setter-hitter combo in state history, according to STLhighschoolsports.com records, to connect for a match point in two different state championship matches. They capped their freshman season and fittingly Henken found Bone for a back-row spike to end their high school careers.

“That moment was actually very special to me,” Bone said. “Especially since we were really in system on that last ball, so I was wondering if George was going to set it to me, and when he did you know, it felt more than right to get a kill off that because it did feel like everything came full circle.”

Even with his immense success on the volleyball court, Henken has not let the sport define who he is.

After the pandemic wreaked havoc on normal life, Henken vowed to get as active as he could in school activities. He is on the SLUH newspaper, he is the managing editor of the yearbook, he’s a leader of the school’s pastoral team that organizes masses and the spiritual life of the senior class and he’s a freshman mentor.

Henken also was named Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete for SLUH.

“Once we got back from COVID, I tried to join as many clubs as I could,” Henken said. “I was just so happy that I chose to go to SLUH and I don't think I could have had a better four years.”

Henken will attend Notre Dame and plans to follow his father’s footsteps into the accounting field. His competitive volleyball career will end when his club season ends this summer.

“People are like, ‘I can't believe he's not playing volleyball in college,’ and I’m like, you just don't know George,” Cheak said. “He loves volleyball, but I mean, the intelligence that the kid has and the maturity to not be defined by something, I think shows who he is more than anything else.”

And Henken isn’t totally done with volleyball.

“Notre Dame has a pretty successful club team, I would say, so I plan on joining that,” Henken said. “And then also something a lot of kids do, who aren't playing D I through D III, they may sometimes be a practice player with their women's team. So I've had some people that I know contact that women's coach up at Notre Dame saying this might be something that (I’m) interested in.”

No matter what his future in South Bend may hold, he will always have fond memories at SLUH.

“I want to let my team know that I'm very thankful for them and I'm thankful for this senior class especially because they were the best group of people that I could have imagine being with,” Henken said. “I just want to thank them for that and I wish them all the best.”