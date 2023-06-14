At the time, it seemed like a nightmarish case of déjà vu for De Smet senior Trent Massey.

The Spartans’ leader and star outside hitter fell to the floor in a heap after rolling his left ankle against Saxony Lutheran in the Class 3 boys volleyball quarterfinals. Massey rolled the same ankle in an identical manner 10 days earlier in a match against St. Louis U. High.

“When it happened against SLUH, I wasn't majorly concerned because when it happened, I was still able to walk, I was fine,” Massey said. “The second one against Saxony Lutheran was a little bit more shocking, and in my opinion, I was more annoyed. Just annoyed that like it happened in the quarterfinals with two, three games left. And it's the playoffs. It's a big thing.”

Massey was able to continue against SLUH but was sidelined after reinjuring it late in the first set against Saxony Lutheran.

The rest of his Spartans teammates pulled out a sweep to advance to the semifinals, but that didn’t alleviate De Smet coach Tim Haffner’s worry level about losing Massey.

“Externally, I have to be as calm as possible and make sure that the rest of the guys on the team are good moving forward,” Haffner said. “And internally I'm just like, 'This is an absolute disaster.' ”

But the disaster was averted.

Massey iced the ankle “non-stop” and elevated it. He also worked with De Smet's trainer, who also gave him a more supportive ankle wrapping.

“I felt pretty good in the semifinals and in the championship,” Massey said. “But even if it was bothering me, I was going to play no matter what.”

Massey put down 18 kills in a semifinal sweep of St. Dominic and nine more, including the championship winner, in a sweep of Webster Groves to clinch De Smet’s third state championship and first since 2009.

It capped a stellar season for Massey, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year. The 6-foot-2 Webber International (Babson Park, Fla.) recruit averaged 3.26 kills a set, recorded 31 aces, was a leader in the Spartans’ serve receive and put up 223 digs.

More importantly for Massey, the team finished with a 35-1 record, with its only loss coming to Chicago Marist in the Lafayette Tournament championship match.

“We met before the season started and his goal was always, obviously he wanted to win state, but he wanted to be the best team in the state (regardless of class),” Haffner said.

De Smet, the Class 3 champion, did just that. The Spartans went 33-0 against Missouri opponents, including a 7-0 mark against St. Louis U. High, Lafayette and Vianney, which all made the Class 4 semifinals.

Massey’s leadership kept the Spartans focused and helped them stay even-keeled in a season filled with highs.

That was evident when De Smet beat SLUH, the Class 4 champion, on March 30 to snap the Jr. Billikens’ 76-match winning streak. While most teams would have a wild celebration at ending the third-longest winning streak ever in the country, it was just another win for Massey and the Spartans.

“If the goal of our team was to beat SLUH then let's have a parade after, but that wasn't our goal,” Massey said. “We wanted to win obviously. It was a big one. They were really good this year. It was just another step in the road, because our sole focus was to win state.”

De Smet faced adversity at points, including losing the first two sets to conference rival CBC on April 25.

Haffner said Massey’s leadership really showed as the Spartans rallied to win in five.

“Trent's not always the most vocal guy on the court, but I think he 100% leads by example and our team as a whole took on that personality in a lot of ways where we celebrated some big points and then we immediately got back to work and recognized what do we need to do to win this point?” Haffner said.

“And so, in that CBC game going down two sets, backs against the wall, all of the pressure on us, knowing you know, at that point, we haven't lost a match all year. Trent kind of just said, ‘OK, we got this. We're a good team, we know what we can do, and we've just got to focus one point at a time.’ ”

Massey said that comeback was a special highlight in the season.

“It kind of helped us gain some more confidence that, OK, we can have our backs up against the wall, be down 2-0, and still be able to pull something like that out,” Massey said.

Sports, with volleyball in particular, are a Massey family tradition. Massey is the oldest of four and his younger brother, Riley, also was a key member of the De Smet championship team. Their mother, Melissa, is the O’Fallon girls volleyball coach and their father, Ryan, was the O’Fallon girls basketball coach from 2006-2017.

Carpooling with Riley for the 40-plus minute drive each way to school strengthened their bond on and off the court.

“We're pretty competitive,” Trent said. “He might be even more competitive. So yeah, I think it helped us grow. … It was special getting to play with him and getting to ride over and go to school and see him. So yeah, I'm blessed to be able to say that I got to play with my brother for two years.”

Massey hopes to transfer his love of sports into his adult life. He plans to major in sports management at Webber International, where he will play both traditional and sand volleyball.

Trent transferred to De Smet during the semester break in 2020, due to the uncertainty of Illinois’ COIVD-19 restrictions. Riley followed the following semester as a freshman.

Trent Massey said it was one of the best decisions of his life.

“I have so many good things to say about De Smet,” Trent Massey said. “Being the new kids and family, they welcomed us with open arms, not just within the volleyball program but with the entire school, teachers, staff, everything. It really was an awesome experience. I’m truly blessed to be able to get to go to a school like that. It really is a cool community where they are just accepting of anybody, and after that first season and that first semester there, I knew that was the place that I wanted to be. And I knew that I was going to grow not just as a player, but as a person.”

2023 All-Metro boys volleyball first team Matt Haefner, senior, Lafayette 6-foot-7 outside hitter shouldered Lancers offensive load as teammate Ethan Tran missed a chunk of the season with an injury. Haefner averaged 3.19 kills and served up a team-high 35 aces for the Lancers, who finished second in Class 4. He also led Lafayette’s serve receive and posted 262 digs. A two-sport star, Haefner will play basketball at Truman State. Nick Jansen, senior, Althoff A second team All-Metro performer last season, the kills machine found another level this season as the Crusaders finished with a 29-7 record. A 6-foot-3 outside hitter, Jansen once again led the area with an average of 5.48 kills per set. His serve was as effective as his swing as he led Althoff with 57 aces. A 6-rotation player, Jansen was a leader in serve receive and recorded 149 digs. Jack Krausz, junior, SLUH Krausz embraced the role of being the Jr. Billikens’ go-to offensive option and led the team to its fifth successive Class 4 state championship. A 6-foot-6 outside hitter, he averaged 3.59 kills and put down 43 aces with a powerful jump serve. Krausz was strong in serve receive and recorded 142 digs. He finished with a flurry, putting down 30 kills in the state semifinals and final. Camryn Sheehan, senior, O’Fallon 6-foot-3 outside hitter led the Panthers to a fourth-place finish in the Illinois state tournament, the highest finish ever for a Metro East team. Sheehan averaged 3.78 kills and served 26 aces. One of the area’s strongest all-around players, he led O’Fallon’s serve receive and had a team-high 176 digs. Sheehan blasted a career-high 23 kills against SLUH, the Missouri Class 4 champion, on April 4. Luke Zelnis, senior, St. Dominic A two-time All-Metro first teamer, Zelnis led the defending Class 3 champion Crusaders back to the state semifinals. Dangerous from anywhere on the court, the 5-foot-11 outside hitter averaged 5.09 kills a set. Zelnis led St. Dominic’s serve receive, had 282 digs and served up 46 aces. He ended his career a 20-kill performance in the semifinals. Tyler Zippay, junior, De Smet Zippay flourished as the main setter in a 5-1 offense after splitting time in a 6-2 last season. He averaged 9.06 assists for the Class 3 champion Spartans while blasting a team-high 52 aces. Aside from distributing the ball among five primary attackers, Zippay also kept opponents guessing with well-timed kills. Zippay, who stands 6-foot-2, averaged .42 blocks and put up 177 digs.

2023 All-Metro boys volleyball second team Will Blaisdell, senior, SLUH Blaisdell moved from the middle to right-side hitter to fill a big need for the Jr. Billikens. The move paid off as the 6-foot-3 attacker averaged 2.46 kills and recorded 265 digs. Blaisdell combined for 25 kills in the semifinals and final, including the championship clincher. Nathan Barton, junior, Parkway South Barton was the heart and soul of a young Patriots team that posted a 20-11-1 record and advanced to the Class 4 semifinals for the first time in program history. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter averaged 3.15 kills. Barton put down 55 total kills in the Patriots’ final three matches. Nathan Finck, junior, O’Fallon One of the most dominating middle hitters in the area, the 6-foot-2 Finck imposed his will on Panthers’ opponents. He averaged 3.32 kills and a team-high 29 aces. Finck put down 16 kills to lead O’Fallon to its state quarterfinal win, the first ever for a Metro East team. Lucas Kraft, senior, Kirkwood Maryville University recruit routinely faced double and triple blocks as the Pioneers’ undisputed go-to option. A 6-foot-4 opposite hitter, he averaged 4.96 kills a set. Kraft put down 70 total kills during a three-match stretch against Fox, Parkway West and Oakville from April 20-26. Ben Villhard, junior, Vianney The 6-foot-2 setter kept the Golden Griffins’ offense running smoothly and led the team back to the Class 4 semifinals despite a bunch of new faces and injuries. Villhard averaged 8.52 assists a set. He served up a team-high 34 aces and recorded 136 digs. August Werner, junior, Belleville East Outside hitter used a combination of athleticism and volleyball IQ to play much taller than his 6-foot-1 frame. Werner averaged 4.13 kills using a mixture of power, touch and his ability to hit off an opponent’s block. Improved defensively, he was a leader in serve receive and had a team-high 179 digs.