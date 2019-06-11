Subscribe for 99¢
Defensive dynamo frustrated opposing defenses with ability to keep sure kills off the floor. Arguably the best athlete on a Jr. Billikens team that went 31-1 and won the Class 4 state championship, the 5-foot-10 libero was a rock on the back row. Venhaus led SLUH’s serve receive and put up a team-high 205 digs. He did get in on the offensive fun as well, averaging a team-high 2.54 points per set off of his serve.