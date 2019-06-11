Subscribe for 99¢
The 6-foot-5 middle hitter was the driving force to the Red Devils’ run to the Class 3 state championship. After picking up the sport as a sophomore, Carter worked hard in the offseason to turn raw ability into elite volleyball skill. He averaged 3.43 kills per set, maximizing a strong chemistry with setter Jimmy Mullen. Carter averaged almost a block per set and had 19 service aces.