The 6-foot-5 middle hitter was the driving force to the Red Devils’ run to the Class 3 state championship. After picking up the sport as a sophomore, Carter worked hard in the offseason to turn raw ability into elite volleyball skill. He averaged 3.43 kills per set, maximizing a strong chemistry with setter Jimmy Mullen. Carter averaged almost a block per set and had 19 service aces.
