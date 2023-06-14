Caleb White, senior, Fort Zumwalt North By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 14, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save White, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, led the Panthers to their first 20-win season since 2012. He averaged 3.76 kills, was strong in serve receive and recorded 367 digs. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys volleyball third team