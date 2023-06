6-foot-3 outside hitter led the Panthers to a fourth-place finish in the Illinois state tournament, the highest finish ever for a Metro East team. Sheehan averaged 3.78 kills and served 26 aces. One of the area’s strongest all-around players, he led O’Fallon’s serve receive and had a team-high 176 digs. Sheehan blasted a career-high 23 kills against SLUH, the Missouri Class 4 champion, on April 4.