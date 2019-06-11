Subscribe for 99¢
The area’s assist king, the 6-foot setter rewrote several school records while leading the Pirates to a 31-6 record and berth in the program's first Class 4 semifinal. Cwiklowski, with an average of 10.49 assists per set, was only area setter to average double digits. A St. Louis College of Pharmacy recruit, Cwiklowski also excelled on the back row with 163 digs.