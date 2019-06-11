6-foot-3 outside hitter helped lead a breakout season for an up-and-coming Lancers’ program that went 25-7-1 and advanced to the Class 3 semifinals. Graves averaged 3.38 kills a set and was stout defensively in serve receive and with 258 digs.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
Suburban Yellow all-conference
-
Boys tennis player of the year: State singles title completes quest for CBC's Woodman
-
Mississippi Valley all-conference
-
All-Metro boys track and field athlete of the year: Home is where the heart is for Hazelwood West's Robinson
Print Ads
Ads