A 6-foot setter, Sheehan became a more well-rounded player in leading the Panthers to a 24-10 record. With a combination of hard work and maturity, Sheehan became adept at reading opposing defenses, which gave O’Fallon hitters more one-on-one blocks. Sheehan averaged 8.86 assists a set and recorded 147 digs. His demeanor helped guide the Panthers to a share of the Southwestern Conference title and their third successive sectional final appearance.
