Jack Hendrix, junior, Webster Groves
By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Jun 14, 2023

The 6-foot setter showed more consistency in leading the Statesmen to the Class 3 championship match. Hendrix averaged 9.35 assists, served 23 aces and recorded 159 digs.