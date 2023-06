Krausz embraced the role of being the Jr. Billikens’ go-to offensive option and led the team to its fifth successive Class 4 state championship. A 6-foot-6 outside hitter, he averaged 3.59 kills and put down 43 aces with a powerful jump serve. Krausz was strong in serve receive and recorded 142 digs. He finished with a flurry, putting down 30 kills in the state semifinals and final.