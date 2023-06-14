Jackson Campbell, junior, Francis Howell Central By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 14, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 6-foot-3 right-side hitter, Campbell averaged a team-high 3.33 kills and formed a potent one-two punch with teammate Andrew Geil. He was a leader in serve receive and posted 238 digs. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro boys volleyball third team