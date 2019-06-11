Subscribe for 99¢
Jacob Craig, Vianney

Jacob Craig, Vianney volleyball

A workhorse 6-foot-4 outside hitter, Craig emerged as an unstoppable force for a Golden Griffins team that went 28-7 and finished as the Class 4 runner-up. Craig averaged 4.43 kills a set, facing double and sometimes triple blocks. Craig went down swinging with nine kills in the state championship match against SLUH.