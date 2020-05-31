L: Kyle Cohan, SLUH
L: Kyle Cohan, SLUH

Graduation year: 2018

This 5-foot-8 defensive dynamo led the Jr. Billikens’ back row for four years, all of which concluded in the Class 4 state championship match with wins in all but one of them. Cohan was a rock on serve receive and his passing sparked SLUH’s high octane offense. A marketing and management major at Carthage College, he led the Red Men in digs before COVID-19 cut short his sophomore season.

