The 5-foot-11 outside hitter led the Crusaders to the Class 3 state championship, the first in program history. A returning All-Metro performer, Zelnis averaged 3.49 kills and had a team-high 46 aces. An all-around player, he recorded 225 digs. Zelnis averaged more than 4.5 kills a set in the Class 3 quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.