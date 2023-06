A two-time All-Metro first teamer, Zelnis led the defending Class 3 champion Crusaders back to the state semifinals. Dangerous from anywhere on the court, the 5-foot-11 outside hitter averaged 5.09 kills a set. Zelnis led St. Dominic’s serve receive, had 282 digs and served up 46 aces. He ended his career a 20-kill performance in the semifinals.