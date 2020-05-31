MH: Mitch Penning, Westminster
Graduation year: 2013

An imposing force in the middle of the net, this 6-foot-8 standout set the standard in the front row in the beginning of the decade. A two-time first team All-Metro performer, Penning led the Wildcats to the Class 3 semifinals in his junior year and to the Class 3 championship match as a senior, while leading the area with 5.45 kills a game. The big man finished his prep career averaging 4.57 kills and 1.61 blocks a game. Penning also had a standout career at Pepperdine University, starting in 70 of the 72 matches he played in while totaling 395 kills and 286 blocks.

