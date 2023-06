A second team All-Metro performer last season, the kills machine found another level this season as the Crusaders finished with a 29-7 record. A 6-foot-3 outside hitter, Jansen once again led the area with an average of 5.48 kills per set. His serve was as effective as his swing as he led Althoff with 57 aces. A 6-rotation player, Jansen was a leader in serve receive and recorded 149 digs.