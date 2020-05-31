OH: Alex Gettinger, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2017
This 6-foot-4 attacker led the Lancers to three successive Class 4 championship matches, including the program’s second state title while earning player of the year honors in 2017. Gettinger totaled 766 kills for a 3.26 average with 178 aces during a three-year stint on varsity. After graduation, Gettinger has earned scholar-athlete awards his first two seasons at Pepperdine University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.